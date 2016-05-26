Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 26 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,180 0,855-1,175 0,800-1,175 0,836-1,140 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,345-1,346 1,195-1,196 1,195-1,196 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,160 1,815 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,760 1,760 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 655 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,640 0,635 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Castor oil BSS 0,650 0,645 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,865-1,870 1,865-1,870 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,875-1,880 1,875-1,880 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,895-1,900 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.