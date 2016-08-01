Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 01 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,965-1,422 01,500 1,032-1,346 Gondal 03,000 988-1,440 03,500 960-1,350 Jasdan 0,300 950-1,330 0,200 945-1,323 Jamnagar 02,500 960-1,385 02,000 933-1,370 Junagadh 02,000 940-1,367 03,000 911-1,365 Keshod 01,500 944-1,381 01,500 915-1,345 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,140-1,422 1,149-1,346 0,965-1,140 1,032-1,181 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,560 1,200-1,631 1,310-1,590 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,210-2,773 2,165-2,781 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,066 0,590-0,667 0,615-0,696 Rapeseeds 005 825-875 800-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 702 700 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 730 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,712 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,722 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed