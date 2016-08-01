Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 01
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,965-1,422 01,500 1,032-1,346
Gondal 03,000 988-1,440 03,500 960-1,350
Jasdan 0,300 950-1,330 0,200 945-1,323
Jamnagar 02,500 960-1,385 02,000 933-1,370
Junagadh 02,000 940-1,367 03,000 911-1,365
Keshod 01,500 944-1,381 01,500 915-1,345
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,140-1,422 1,149-1,346 0,965-1,140 1,032-1,181
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,560 1,200-1,631 1,310-1,590
Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,210-2,773 2,165-2,781
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,066 0,590-0,667 0,615-0,696
Rapeseeds 005 825-875 800-860
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 702 700 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 730 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Castor oil commercial 0,703 0,712 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,713 0,722 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed