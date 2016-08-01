Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 01
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,140-1,422 1,149-1,346 0,965-1,140 1,032-1,181
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,455-1,456
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 702 700 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 732 730 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,712 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,723 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.