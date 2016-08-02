Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,980-1,432 01,000 0,965-1,422 Gondal 03,500 985-1,454 03,000 988-1,440 Jasdan 0,200 945-1,350 0,300 950-1,330 Jamnagar 02,000 933-1,390 02,500 960-1,385 Junagadh 02,500 960-1,365 02,000 940-1,367 Keshod 01,500 965-1,392 01,500 944-1,381 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,110-1,432 1,140-1,422 0,980-1,175 0,965-1,140 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,631 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,210-2,690 2,210-2,773 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,076 0,601-0,674 0,590-0,667 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 825-875 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 702 702 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 732 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,705 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed