Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 03 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,090-1,418 1,110-1,432 0,970-1,141 0,980-1,175 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,410-1,415 1,440-1,445 1,310-1,315 1,340-1,345 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,425-1,426 1,455-1,456 1,325-1,326 1,455-1,456 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 703 703 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 733 733 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Castor oil commercial 0,713 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,060-1,065 Castor oil BSS 0,723 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.