Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 04
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,960-1,405 01,000 0,970-1,418
Gondal 03,500 985-1,439 03,000 989-1,430
Jasdan 0,300 912-1,320 0,200 950-1,315
Jamnagar 02,000 946-1,380 02,500 935-1,361
Junagadh 02,000 940-1,365 02,000 922-1,360
Keshod 01,500 998-1,381 01,500 980-1,370
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,110-1,405 1,090-1,418 0,960-1,172 0,970-1,141
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,425-1,426 1,425-1,426 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,390 1,100-1,632 1,240-1,596
Sesame (Black) 0,485 2,275-2,790 2,245-2,850
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,090 0,601-0,677 0,601-0,682
Rapeseeds 008 780-850 800-870
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 706 703 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 736 733 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,713 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed