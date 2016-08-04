Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 04 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,960-1,405 01,000 0,970-1,418 Gondal 03,500 985-1,439 03,000 989-1,430 Jasdan 0,300 912-1,320 0,200 950-1,315 Jamnagar 02,000 946-1,380 02,500 935-1,361 Junagadh 02,000 940-1,365 02,000 922-1,360 Keshod 01,500 998-1,381 01,500 980-1,370 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,110-1,405 1,090-1,418 0,960-1,172 0,970-1,141 (auction price) Market delivery 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,425-1,426 1,425-1,426 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,390 1,100-1,632 1,240-1,596 Sesame (Black) 0,485 2,275-2,790 2,245-2,850 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,090 0,601-0,677 0,601-0,682 Rapeseeds 008 780-850 800-870 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 706 703 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 736 733 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,565-2,570 2,565-2,570 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,713 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed