Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,600 0,810-1,251 01,000 0,825-1,248 Gondal 02,000 834-1,281 02,000 850-1,300 Jasdan 0,300 840-1,205 0,300 900-1,210 Jamnagar 00,500 860-1,300 01,000 880-1,310 Junagadh 02,000 875-1,265 01,500 906-1,288 Keshod 01,000 900-1,350 01,000 932-1,346 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,980-1,251 1,025-1,248 0,810-1,102 0,825-1,139 (auction price) Market delivery 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,425-1,426 1,425-1,426 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,465 1,150-1,560 1,280-1,610 Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,220-2,825 2,235-2,722 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,575-0,651 0,605-0,668 Rapeseeds 010 850-910 800-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,170 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 688 688 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 718 718 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,120-2,125 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,140-2,145 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,150-2,155 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,300 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed