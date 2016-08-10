Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 10 1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,980-1,251 1,025-1,248 0,810-1,102 0,825-1,139 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,410-1,415 1,240-1,245 1,310-1,315 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,425-1,426 1,255-1,256 1,325-1,326 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,425 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,170 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 688 688 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 718 718 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,708 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,718 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,150-2,155 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,300 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.