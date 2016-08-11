Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 11
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,800 0,870-1,245 00,600 0,810-1,251
Gondal 02,500 859-1,266 02,000 834-1,281
Jasdan 0,300 834-1,215 0,300 840-1,205
Jamnagar 01,500 855-1,287 00,500 860-1,300
Junagadh 02,000 860-1,266 02,000 875-1,265
Keshod 01,000 903-1,302 01,000 900-1,350
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,935-1,245 0,980-1,251 0,870-1,120 0,810-1,102
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,435 1,250-1,581 1,150-1,560
Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,220-2,761 2,220-2,825
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,210 0,601-0,662 0,575-0,651
Rapeseeds 010 800-840 850-910
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,425 1,425 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,170 2,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 688 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 718 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,708 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,300 2,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed