Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,800 0,870-1,245 00,600 0,810-1,251 Gondal 02,500 859-1,266 02,000 834-1,281 Jasdan 0,300 834-1,215 0,300 840-1,205 Jamnagar 01,500 855-1,287 00,500 860-1,300 Junagadh 02,000 860-1,266 02,000 875-1,265 Keshod 01,000 903-1,302 01,000 900-1,350 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,935-1,245 0,980-1,251 0,870-1,120 0,810-1,102 (auction price) Market delivery 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 1,255-1,256 1,255-1,256 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,435 1,250-1,581 1,150-1,560 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,220-2,761 2,220-2,825 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,601-0,662 0,575-0,651 Rapeseeds 010 800-840 850-910 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,425 1,425 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,170 2,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 688 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 718 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,708 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,300 2,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed