Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 12 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,800 0,841-1,260 01,800 0,870-1,245 Gondal 03,000 860-1,275 02,500 859-1,266 Jasdan 0,300 825-1,209 0,300 834-1,215 Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,285 01,500 855-1,287 Junagadh 02,500 844-1,270 02,000 860-1,266 Keshod 01,000 875-1,305 01,000 903-1,302 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,905-1,260 0,935-1,245 0,841-1,133 0,870-1,120 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,330 1,201-1,565 1,250-1,581 Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,190-2,751 2,220-2,761 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,605-0,667 0,601-0,662 Rapeseeds 040 800-860 800-840 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,455 1,450 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,210 2,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 688 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 718 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,708 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,340 2,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed