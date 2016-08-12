Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 12
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,800 0,841-1,260 01,800 0,870-1,245
Gondal 03,000 860-1,275 02,500 859-1,266
Jasdan 0,300 825-1,209 0,300 834-1,215
Jamnagar 02,000 850-1,285 01,500 855-1,287
Junagadh 02,500 844-1,270 02,000 860-1,266
Keshod 01,000 875-1,305 01,000 903-1,302
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,905-1,260 0,935-1,245 0,841-1,133 0,870-1,120
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,330 1,201-1,565 1,250-1,581
Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,190-2,751 2,220-2,761
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,605-0,667 0,601-0,662
Rapeseeds 040 800-860 800-840
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,455 1,450 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,210 2,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 688 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 718 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,708 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,340 2,330
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed