Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 12 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,905-1,260 0,935-1,245 0,841-1,133 0,870-1,120 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,305-1,306 1,315-1,316 1,205-1,206 1,215-1,216 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,455 1,450 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,210 2,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 688 688 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 718 718 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,708 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,718 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,160-2,165 2,155-2,160 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,180-2,185 2,175-2,180 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,195-2,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,340 2,330 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.