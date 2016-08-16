Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Vanaspati Ghee gained due to festival demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,825-1,262 00,800 0,841-1,260 Gondal 04,000 865-1,288 03,000 860-1,275 Jasdan 0,300 851-1,200 0,300 825-1,209 Jamnagar 02,500 845-1,260 02,000 850-1,285 Junagadh 03,500 860-1,275 02,500 844-1,270 Keshod 01,000 900-1,311 01,000 875-1,305 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,262 0,905-1,260 0,825-1,154 0,841-1,133 (auction price) Market delivery 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,305-1,306 1,305-1,306 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,545 1,000-1,566 1,201-1,565 Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,225-2,730 2,190-2,751 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,601-0,664 0,605-0,667 Rapeseeds 100 765-855 800-860 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,465 1,455 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,230 2,210 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 693 688 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 718 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,180-2,185 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,220-2,225 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,360 2,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,010-1,015 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed