Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee gained due to festival demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,16,000-0,17,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,825-1,262 00,800 0,841-1,260
Gondal 04,000 865-1,288 03,000 860-1,275
Jasdan 0,300 851-1,200 0,300 825-1,209
Jamnagar 02,500 845-1,260 02,000 850-1,285
Junagadh 03,500 860-1,275 02,500 844-1,270
Keshod 01,000 900-1,311 01,000 875-1,305
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,830-1,262 0,905-1,260 0,825-1,154 0,841-1,133
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,305-1,306 1,305-1,306 1,205-1,206 1,205-1,206
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,545 1,000-1,566 1,201-1,565
Sesame (Black) 0,250 2,225-2,730 2,190-2,751
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,601-0,664 0,605-0,667
Rapeseeds 100 765-855 800-860
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,465 1,455 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,230 2,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 693 688 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 718 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,180-2,185 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,220-2,225 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,360 2,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,010-1,015 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed