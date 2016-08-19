Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 19
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand for festivals.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
4. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,815-1,207 0,821-1,272 0,802-1,182 0,805-1,174
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,300 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,305-1,306 1,215-1,216 1,205-1,206
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,465 1,455 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,230 2,210
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 695 700 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 725 730 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,718 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,728 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,180-2,185 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,200-2,205 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,220-2,225 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,360 2,340
Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,215-1,220
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.