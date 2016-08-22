Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Most of the market yards of Saurashtra are closed on account of Janmasthami festival holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,800 0,802-1,207 Gondal 02,000 807-1,245 03,500 800-1,232 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,400 815-1,190 Jamnagar 02,000 840-1,210 03,000 825-1,223 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 810-1,245 Keshod 01,000 800-1,229 01,000 805-1,221 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,815-1,207 0,000-0,000 0,802-1,182 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,230-1,530 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,205-2,703 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,575-0,665 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,450 1,465 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,220 2,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 695 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 725 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,190-2,195 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,210-2,215 2,220-2,225 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,350 2,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed