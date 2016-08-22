Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 22 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien prices gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,815-1,207 0,000-0,000 0,802-1,182 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,445 1,465 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,220 2,230 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 692 695 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 722 725 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,190-2,195 2,200-2,205 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,210-2,215 2,220-2,225 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,350 2,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.