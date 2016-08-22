Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 22
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien prices gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,815-1,207 0,000-0,000 0,802-1,182
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,445 1,465 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,220 2,230
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 692 695 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 722 725 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,190-2,195 2,200-2,205
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,210-2,215 2,220-2,225
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,350 2,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.