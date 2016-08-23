Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 23
1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,815-1,207 0,000-0,000 0,802-1,182
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,425 1,445 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,210 2,220
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 688 692 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 718 722 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,160-2,165 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,180-2,185 2,190-2,195
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,200-2,205 2,210-2,215
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,340 2,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
*****All market will remain close from tomorrow i.e. 24th August to 26th August
on account of Janmashthami festival.