Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 31
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were weak due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due o selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,775-1,237 02,500 0,780-1,215
Gondal 02,500 789-1,248 03,000 800-1,245
Jasdan 0,400 795-1,190 0,300 790-1,198
Jamnagar 01,000 800-1,250 01,500 806-1,235
Junagadh 02,500 801-1,223 03,000 819-1,220
Keshod 01,000 813-1,230 01,000 825-1,207
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,845-1,237 0,840-1,215 0,775-1,115 0,780-1,128
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,610 1,100-1,571 1,280-1,526
Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,270-2,736 2,225-2,680
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,065 0,605-0,675 0,611-0,682
Rapeseeds 010 750-810 700-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,370 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,180 2,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 673 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 703 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,320 2,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed