Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were weak due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due o selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,775-1,237 02,500 0,780-1,215 Gondal 02,500 789-1,248 03,000 800-1,245 Jasdan 0,400 795-1,190 0,300 790-1,198 Jamnagar 01,000 800-1,250 01,500 806-1,235 Junagadh 02,500 801-1,223 03,000 819-1,220 Keshod 01,000 813-1,230 01,000 825-1,207 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,845-1,237 0,840-1,215 0,775-1,115 0,780-1,128 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,100-1,571 1,280-1,526 Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,270-2,736 2,225-2,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,065 0,605-0,675 0,611-0,682 Rapeseeds 010 750-810 700-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,370 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,180 2,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 673 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 703 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,135-2,140 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,155-2,160 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,175-2,180 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,320 2,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed