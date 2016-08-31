Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 31 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,845-1,237 0,840-1,215 0,775-1,115 0,780-1,128 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,365 1,375 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,180 2,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 703 1,090-1,095 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,718 0,720 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,728 0,730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,140-2,145 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,310 2,320 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,700-28,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.