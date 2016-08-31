Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 31
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,845-1,237 0,840-1,215 0,775-1,115 0,780-1,128
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,365 1,375 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,180 2,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 663 673 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 693 703 1,090-1,095 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,718 0,720 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,728 0,730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,140-2,145
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,150-2,155 2,160-2,165
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,180-2,185
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,310 2,320
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,700-28,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.