Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 01
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,500 0,775-1,237
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 789-1,248
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,400 795-1,190
Jamnagar 02,000 822-1,243 01,000 800-1,250
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 801-1,223
Keshod 01,500 835-1,245 01,000 813-1,230
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,845-1,237 0,000-0,000 0,775-1,115
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,571
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,270-2,736
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,605-0,675
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,365 1,365 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,180 2,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 661 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 691 693 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,600 2,555-2,560 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,717 0,718 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,727 0,728 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,310 2,310
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,765-2,770 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed