Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 01 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,845-1,237 0,000-0,000 0,775-1,115 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,355 1,365 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,160 2,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 663 663 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 693 693 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,600 2,555-2,560 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,728 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,110-2,115 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,130-2,135 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,150-2,155 2,170-2,175 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,290 2,310 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.