Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 02
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,769-1,151 01,500 0,775-1,237
Gondal 03,000 790-1,209 02,500 789-1,248
Jasdan 0,300 774-1,160 0,400 795-1,190
Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,210 02,000 822-1,243
Junagadh 02,500 790-1,180 02,500 801-1,223
Keshod 01,000 800-1,193 01,500 835-1,245
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,780-1,151 0,845-1,237 0,769-1,089 0,775-1,115
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,460 1,260-1,544 1,100-1,571
Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,250-2,700 2,270-2,736
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,375 0,615-0,685 0,605-0,675
Rapeseeds 006 750-800 750-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,350 1,355 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,150 2,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 663 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 693 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,722 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,732 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,280 2,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed