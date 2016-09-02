Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,769-1,151 01,500 0,775-1,237 Gondal 03,000 790-1,209 02,500 789-1,248 Jasdan 0,300 774-1,160 0,400 795-1,190 Jamnagar 01,500 800-1,210 02,000 822-1,243 Junagadh 02,500 790-1,180 02,500 801-1,223 Keshod 01,000 800-1,193 01,500 835-1,245 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,780-1,151 0,845-1,237 0,769-1,089 0,775-1,115 (auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,460 1,260-1,544 1,100-1,571 Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,250-2,700 2,270-2,736 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,375 0,615-0,685 0,605-0,675 Rapeseeds 006 750-800 750-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,350 1,355 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,150 2,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 663 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 693 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,722 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,732 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,145-2,150 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,280 2,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed