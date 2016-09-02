Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 02
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien moved up due to firm global advice.
4. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,780-1,151 0,845-1,237 0,769-1,089 0,775-1,115
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,325 1,355 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 700 693 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,150-2,155
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.