Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 02 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien moved up due to firm global advice. 4. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,780-1,151 0,845-1,237 0,769-1,089 0,775-1,115 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,315-1,316 1,315-1,316 1,215-1,216 1,215-1,216 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,325 1,355 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,130 2,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 663 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 693 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,080-2,085 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,100-2,105 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,150-2,155 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,260 2,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.