Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 06
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,730-1,119 02,000 0,769-1,151
Gondal 02,500 750-1,180 03,000 790-1,209
Jasdan 0,300 725-1,133 0,300 774-1,160
Jamnagar 02,000 764-1,200 01,500 800-1,210
Junagadh 03,000 775-1,158 02,500 790-1,180
Keshod 01,000 802-1,171 01,000 800-1,193
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-1,119 0,780-1,151 0,730-0,933 0,769-1,089
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,525 1,200-1,510 1,260-1,544
Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,000-2,681 2,250-2,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,120 0,611-0,681 0,615-0,685
Rapeseeds 020 725-800 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,325 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,195-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,737 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,747 0,735 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,050-2,055 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,070-2,075 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,250 2,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed