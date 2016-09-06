Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 06 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,730-1,119 02,000 0,769-1,151 Gondal 02,500 750-1,180 03,000 790-1,209 Jasdan 0,300 725-1,133 0,300 774-1,160 Jamnagar 02,000 764-1,200 01,500 800-1,210 Junagadh 03,000 775-1,158 02,500 790-1,180 Keshod 01,000 802-1,171 01,000 800-1,193 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,119 0,780-1,151 0,730-0,933 0,769-1,089 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,525 1,200-1,510 1,260-1,544 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,000-2,681 2,250-2,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,120 0,611-0,681 0,615-0,685 Rapeseeds 020 725-800 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,325 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,195-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,737 0,725 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,747 0,735 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,050-2,055 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,070-2,075 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,250 2,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed