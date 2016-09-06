Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 06 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to lack of any demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,850-1,119 0,780-1,151 0,730-0,933 0,769-1,089 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,325 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 680 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 710 700 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,725 1,130-1,135 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,735 1,150-1,155 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,050-2,055 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,070-2,075 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.