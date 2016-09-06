Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 06
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to lack of any demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,119 0,780-1,151 0,730-0,933 0,769-1,089
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,325 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,100 2,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 680 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 710 700 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,725 1,130-1,135 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,735 1,150-1,155 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,050-2,055 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,070-2,075 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,090-2,095 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,230 2,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,220-1,225 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 28,900-29,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.