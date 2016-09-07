Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 07
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to lack of retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved further due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,000 0,730-1,144 01,000 0,730-1,119
Gondal 02,000 759-1,165 02,500 750-1,180
Jasdan 0,300 771-1,135 0,300 725-1,133
Jamnagar 02,500 777-1,200 02,000 764-1,200
Junagadh 02,500 753-1,150 03,000 775-1,158
Keshod 01,000 805-1,176 01,000 802-1,171
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,975-1,144 0,850-1,119 0,730-0,943 0,730-0,933
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,450 1,195-1,480 1,200-1,510
Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,150-2,650 2,000-2,681
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,675-0,705 0,611-0,681
Rapeseeds 015 730-780 725-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 710 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed