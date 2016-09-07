Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 07 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to lack of retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved further due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,000 0,730-1,144 01,000 0,730-1,119 Gondal 02,000 759-1,165 02,500 750-1,180 Jasdan 0,300 771-1,135 0,300 725-1,133 Jamnagar 02,500 777-1,200 02,000 764-1,200 Junagadh 02,500 753-1,150 03,000 775-1,158 Keshod 01,000 805-1,176 01,000 802-1,171 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,975-1,144 0,850-1,119 0,730-0,943 0,730-0,933 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,450 1,195-1,480 1,200-1,510 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,150-2,650 2,000-2,681 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,675-0,705 0,611-0,681 Rapeseeds 015 730-780 725-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,100 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 683 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 713 710 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,140-1,145 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,085-2,090 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,230 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed