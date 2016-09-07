Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 07 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to lack of demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Castor oil gained further due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,975-1,144 0,850-1,119 0,730-0,943 0,730-0,933 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,080 2,100 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 673 680 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 703 710 1,105-1,110 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,745 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,070-2,075 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,210 2,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.