Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 08
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to lack of retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,750-1,126 01,000 0,730-1,144
Gondal 02,500 766-1,141 02,000 759-1,165
Jasdan 0,400 775-1,109 0,300 771-1,135
Jamnagar 02,000 765-1,167 02,500 777-1,200
Junagadh 03,000 745-1,156 02,500 753-1,150
Keshod 01,000 805-1,160 01,000 805-1,176
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,910-1,126 0,975-1,144 0,750-1,016 0,730-0,943
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,430 1,200-1,456 1,195-1,480
Sesame (Black) 0,320 2,200-2,654 2,150-2,650
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,230 0,651-0,710 0,675-0,705
Rapeseeds 020 750-800 730-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 673 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 703 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed