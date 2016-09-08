Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 08 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to lack of retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,750-1,126 01,000 0,730-1,144 Gondal 02,500 766-1,141 02,000 759-1,165 Jasdan 0,400 775-1,109 0,300 771-1,135 Jamnagar 02,000 765-1,167 02,500 777-1,200 Junagadh 03,000 745-1,156 02,500 753-1,150 Keshod 01,000 805-1,160 01,000 805-1,176 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,910-1,126 0,975-1,144 0,750-1,016 0,730-0,943 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,005 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 1,200-1,456 1,195-1,480 Sesame (Black) 0,320 2,200-2,654 2,150-2,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,230 0,651-0,710 0,675-0,705 Rapeseeds 020 750-800 730-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,070 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 673 673 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 703 703 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,040-2,045 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,200 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed