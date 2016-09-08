Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 08
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to lack of demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,910-1,126 0,975-1,144 0,750-1,016 0,730-0,943
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,080
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 668 673 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 698 703 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,010-2,015 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.