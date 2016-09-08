Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to lack of demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,910-1,126 0,975-1,144 0,750-1,016 0,730-0,943 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,215 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,080 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 668 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 698 703 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,625 2,555-2,560 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,010-2,015 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,785-2,790 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.