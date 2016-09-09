Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,714-1,122 02,000 0,750-1,126 Gondal 03,000 745-1,135 02,500 766-1,141 Jasdan 0,300 720-1,105 0,400 775-1,109 Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,158 02,000 765-1,167 Junagadh 02,500 740-1,141 03,000 745-1,156 Keshod 01,000 723-1,150 01,000 805-1,160 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,122 0,910-1,126 0,714-0,979 0,750-1,016 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,440 1,205-1,470 1,200-1,456 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,190-2,641 2,200-2,654 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,140 0,641-0,695 0,651-0,710 Rapeseeds 030 725-850 750-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 698 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,525-2,530 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed