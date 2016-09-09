Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 09
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,59,000-0,60,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,714-1,122 02,000 0,750-1,126
Gondal 03,000 745-1,135 02,500 766-1,141
Jasdan 0,300 720-1,105 0,400 775-1,109
Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,158 02,000 765-1,167
Junagadh 02,500 740-1,141 03,000 745-1,156
Keshod 01,000 723-1,150 01,000 805-1,160
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,875-1,122 0,910-1,126 0,714-0,979 0,750-1,016
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,440 1,205-1,470 1,200-1,456
Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,190-2,641 2,200-2,654
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,140 0,641-0,695 0,651-0,710
Rapeseeds 030 725-850 750-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,200 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,060 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 668 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 698 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,525-2,530 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,190 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed