Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 09
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to lack of demand.
2. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
4. Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,875-1,122 0,910-1,126 0,714-0,979 0,750-1,016
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,200 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 675 668 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 705 698 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,525-2,530 2,555-2,560
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,000-2,005 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,785-2,790
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.