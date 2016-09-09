Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 09 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to lack of demand. 2. Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 4. Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,875-1,122 0,910-1,126 0,714-0,979 0,750-1,016 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,200 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 675 668 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 705 698 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,525-2,530 2,555-2,560 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,000-2,005 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,030-2,035 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,785-2,790 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.