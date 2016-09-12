BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,725-1,070 02,000 0,714-1,122 Gondal 06,000 740-1,100 03,000 745-1,135 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,067 0,300 720-1,105 Jamnagar 02,000 732-1,121 02,000 750-1,158 Junagadh 03,000 710-1,105 02,500 740-1,141 Keshod 01,000 717-1,112 01,000 723-1,150 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,070 0,875-1,122 0,725-0,925 0,714-0,979 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,225-1,457 1,205-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,490 1,920-2,542 2,190-2,641 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,651-0,710 0,641-0,695 Rapeseeds 150 750-810 725-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,195 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 705 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,757 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,767 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.