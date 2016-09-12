Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,59,000-0,60,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,725-1,070 02,000 0,714-1,122 Gondal 06,000 740-1,100 03,000 745-1,135 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,067 0,300 720-1,105 Jamnagar 02,000 732-1,121 02,000 750-1,158 Junagadh 03,000 710-1,105 02,500 740-1,141 Keshod 01,000 717-1,112 01,000 723-1,150 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,070 0,875-1,122 0,725-0,925 0,714-0,979 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,225-1,457 1,205-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,490 1,920-2,542 2,190-2,641 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,651-0,710 0,641-0,695 Rapeseeds 150 750-810 725-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,195 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 672 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 702 705 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,757 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,767 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed