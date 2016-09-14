Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 14
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,670-1,061 05,000 0,725-1,070
Gondal 05,500 708-1,085 06,000 740-1,100
Jasdan 0,300 700-1,065 0,400 705-1,067
Jamnagar 02,000 700-1,100 02,000 732-1,121
Junagadh 03,500 690-1,077 03,000 710-1,105
Keshod 01,500 704-1,065 01,000 717-1,112
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,829-1,061 0,875-1,070 0,670-1,018 0,725-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 1,250-1,482 1,225-1,457
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-2,465 1,920-2,542
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,260 0,661-0,720 0,651-0,710
Rapeseeds 005 750-780 750-810
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,175 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 700 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed