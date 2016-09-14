Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. * Castor oil gained due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,670-1,061 05,000 0,725-1,070 Gondal 05,500 708-1,085 06,000 740-1,100 Jasdan 0,300 700-1,065 0,400 705-1,067 Jamnagar 02,000 700-1,100 02,000 732-1,121 Junagadh 03,500 690-1,077 03,000 710-1,105 Keshod 01,500 704-1,065 01,000 717-1,112 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,829-1,061 0,875-1,070 0,670-1,018 0,725-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,250-1,482 1,225-1,457 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-2,465 1,920-2,542 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,661-0,720 0,651-0,710 Rapeseeds 005 750-780 750-810 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,175 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 668 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 698 700 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed