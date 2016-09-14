Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 14
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
3. Castor oil gained due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,829-1,061 0,875-1,070 0,670-1,018 0,725-0,925
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 663 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 693 700 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,950-1,955 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,970-1,975 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 27,400-27,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.