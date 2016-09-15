Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,735-1,081 04,000 0,670-1,061 Gondal 06,000 711-1,098 05,500 708-1,085 Jasdan 0,400 700-1,060 0,300 700-1,065 Jamnagar 01,500 705-1,085 02,000 700-1,100 Junagadh 04,000 670-1,071 03,500 690-1,077 Keshod 01,500 705-1,090 01,500 704-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-1,081 0,829-1,061 0,735-1,066 0,670-1,018 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,800 1,240-1,480 1,250-1,482 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,050-2,395 2,100-2,465 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,420 0,671-0,722 0,661-0,720 Rapeseeds 005 720-780 750-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 663 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 693 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,940-1,945 1,950-1,965 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed