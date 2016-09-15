Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 15
1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,850-1,081 0,829-1,061 0,735-1,066 0,670-1,018
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,150 1,160 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 655 663 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 685 693 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,940-1,945 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.