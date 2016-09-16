Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 16 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,775-1,100 04,000 0,735-1,081 Gondal 05,500 746-1,110 06,000 711-1,098 Jasdan 0,300 700-1,067 0,400 700-1,060 Jamnagar 01,500 714-1,090 01,500 705-1,085 Junagadh 05,000 690-1,065 04,000 670-1,071 Keshod 01,500 728-1,095 01,500 705-1,090 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,100 0,850-1,081 0,775-1,062 0,735-1,066 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,245-1,475 1,240-1,480 Sesame (Black) 0,180 1,960-2,354 2,050-2,395 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,245 0,681-0,726 0,671-0,722 Rapeseeds 005 700-750 720-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,150 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 685 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,773 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,783 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,950-1,955 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed