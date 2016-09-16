Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien prices dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,775-1,100 04,000 0,735-1,081
Gondal 05,500 746-1,110 06,000 711-1,098
Jasdan 0,300 700-1,067 0,400 700-1,060
Jamnagar 01,500 714-1,090 01,500 705-1,085
Junagadh 05,000 690-1,065 04,000 670-1,071
Keshod 01,500 728-1,095 01,500 705-1,090
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,810-1,100 0,850-1,081 0,775-1,062 0,735-1,066
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,480 1,245-1,475 1,240-1,480
Sesame (Black) 0,180 1,960-2,354 2,050-2,395
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,245 0,681-0,726 0,671-0,722
Rapeseeds 005 700-750 720-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,150 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 685 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,773 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,783 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,920-1,925 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,940-1,945 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,950-1,955 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,120 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed