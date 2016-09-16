Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 16
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to lack of demand.
2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,810-1,100 0,850-1,081 0,775-1,062 0,735-1,066
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 660 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 690 685 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.