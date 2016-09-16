Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 16 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to lack of demand. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,100 0,850-1,081 0,775-1,062 0,735-1,066 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,140 1,150 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 685 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,930-1,935 1,940-1,945 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,950-1,955 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,960-1,965 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.