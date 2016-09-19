Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 19
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. Fears that new crop
arrivals will delay following widespread rainfall in Saurashtra turned market
sentiment firm.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,770-1,106 03,500 0,775-1,100
Gondal 04,500 765-1,115 05,500 746-1,110
Jasdan 0,300 713-1,090 0,300 700-1,067
Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,123 01,500 714-1,090
Junagadh 03,000 723-1,075 05,000 690-1,065
Keshod 01,500 749-1,100 01,500 728-1,095
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,106 0,810-1,100 0,770-1,032 0,775-1,062
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,412 1,240-1,466 1,245-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,170 1,860-2,330 1,960-2,354
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,290 0,671-0,711 0,681-0,726
Rapeseeds 014 700-770 700-750
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,165 1,140 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed