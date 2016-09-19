Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. Fears that new crop arrivals will delay following widespread rainfall in Saurashtra turned market sentiment firm. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,770-1,106 03,500 0,775-1,100 Gondal 04,500 765-1,115 05,500 746-1,110 Jasdan 0,300 713-1,090 0,300 700-1,067 Jamnagar 02,000 750-1,123 01,500 714-1,090 Junagadh 03,000 723-1,075 05,000 690-1,065 Keshod 01,500 749-1,100 01,500 728-1,095 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,106 0,810-1,100 0,770-1,032 0,775-1,062 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,412 1,240-1,466 1,245-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,170 1,860-2,330 1,960-2,354 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,290 0,671-0,711 0,681-0,726 Rapeseeds 014 700-770 700-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,165 1,140 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,010 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,940-1,945 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,970-1,975 1,960-1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed