Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 19
1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. Widespread rainfall in
Saurashtra turned market sentiment firm as it will delay new crop arrivals.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,106 0,810-1,100 0,770-1,032 0,775-1,062
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,140 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 660 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 700 690 1,105-1,110 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,950-1,955 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,970-1,975 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,960-1,965
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.