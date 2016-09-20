Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices gained due to retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,000 0,730-1,027 03,000 0,770-1,106
Gondal 06,000 742-1,081 04,500 765-1,115
Jasdan 0,300 715-1,050 0,300 713-1,090
Jamnagar 02,500 745-1,064 02,000 750-1,123
Junagadh 03,500 712-1,050 03,000 723-1,075
Keshod 01,500 730-1,065 01,500 749-1,100
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,027 0,860-1,106 0,730-1,016 0,770-1,032
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,320 1,260-1,485 1,240-1,466
Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,910-2,375 1,860-2,330
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,295 0,681-0,718 0,671-0,711
Rapeseeds 020 720-770 700-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,175 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed