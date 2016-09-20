Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices gained due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,730-1,027 03,000 0,770-1,106 Gondal 06,000 742-1,081 04,500 765-1,115 Jasdan 0,300 715-1,050 0,300 713-1,090 Jamnagar 02,500 745-1,064 02,000 750-1,123 Junagadh 03,500 712-1,050 03,000 723-1,075 Keshod 01,500 730-1,065 01,500 749-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-1,027 0,860-1,106 0,730-1,016 0,770-1,032 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,320 1,260-1,485 1,240-1,466 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,910-2,375 1,860-2,330 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,295 0,681-0,718 0,671-0,711 Rapeseeds 020 720-770 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,175 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,960-1,965 1,950-1,955 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 1,980-1,985 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed