Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 21
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,725-1,134 06,000 0,730-1,027
Gondal 07,500 713-1,100 06,000 742-1,081
Jasdan 0,500 728-1,066 0,300 715-1,050
Jamnagar 02,000 760-1,090 02,500 745-1,064
Junagadh 04,500 715-1,073 03,500 712-1,050
Keshod 01,500 735-1,088 01,500 730-1,065
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,865-1,134 0,825-1,027 0,725-1,028 0,730-1,016
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,720 1,270-1,490 1,260-1,485
Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,035-2,425 1,910-2,375
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,305 0,681-0,729 0,681-0,718
Rapeseeds 020 720-790 720-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed