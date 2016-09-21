Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,725-1,134 06,000 0,730-1,027 Gondal 07,500 713-1,100 06,000 742-1,081 Jasdan 0,500 728-1,066 0,300 715-1,050 Jamnagar 02,000 760-1,090 02,500 745-1,064 Junagadh 04,500 715-1,073 03,500 712-1,050 Keshod 01,500 735-1,088 01,500 730-1,065 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,865-1,134 0,825-1,027 0,725-1,028 0,730-1,016 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,720 1,270-1,490 1,260-1,485 Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,035-2,425 1,910-2,375 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,305 0,681-0,729 0,681-0,718 Rapeseeds 020 720-790 720-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,785 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,980-1,985 1,970-1,975 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 1,990-1,995 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,010-2,015 2,000-2,005 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed