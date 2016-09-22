Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 22 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to increased selling from oil mills. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,735-1,035 07,000 0,725-1,034 Gondal 09,000 724-1,080 07,500 713-1,100 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,055 0,500 728-1,066 Jamnagar 01,500 744-1,092 02,000 760-1,090 Junagadh 03,500 730-1,060 04,500 715-1,073 Keshod 01,500 709-1,085 01,500 735-1,088 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,835-1,035 0,865-1,134 0,725-1,022 0,725-1,028 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,940 1,240-1,500 1,270-1,490 Sesame (Black) 0,300 2,000-2,310 2,035-2,425 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,681-0,721 0,681-0,729 Rapeseeds 005 720-790 720-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,235 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 710 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,970-1,975 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,990-1,995 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,000-2,005 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed