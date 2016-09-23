Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 23 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,46,000-0,47,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,710-1,118 09,000 0,735-1,035 Gondal 09,000 725-1,086 09,000 724-1,080 Jasdan 0,500 690-1,041 0,400 705-1,055 Jamnagar 01,000 750-1,070 01,500 744-1,092 Junagadh 02,500 701-1,065 03,500 730-1,060 Keshod 01,500 710-1,092 01,500 709-1,085 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,118 0,835-1,135 0,710-1,027 0,725-1,022 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,240-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,850-2,222 2,000-2,310 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,681-0,726 0,681-0,721 Rapeseeds 021 750-770 720-790 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,965-1,970 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed