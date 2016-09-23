Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 23
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,46,000-0,47,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,710-1,118 09,000 0,735-1,035
Gondal 09,000 725-1,086 09,000 724-1,080
Jasdan 0,500 690-1,041 0,400 705-1,055
Jamnagar 01,000 750-1,070 01,500 744-1,092
Junagadh 02,500 701-1,065 03,500 730-1,060
Keshod 01,500 710-1,092 01,500 709-1,085
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,118 0,835-1,135 0,710-1,027 0,725-1,022
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,240-1,500
Sesame (Black) 0,210 1,850-2,222 2,000-2,310
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,240 0,681-0,726 0,681-0,721
Rapeseeds 021 750-770 720-790
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 675 670 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 705 700 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,965-1,970 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,180 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed