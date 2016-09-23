Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 23
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,860-1,118 0,835-1,135 0,710-1,027 0,725-1,022
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 673 670 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 703 700 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,965-1,970 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,180
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.