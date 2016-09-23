Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,860-1,118 0,835-1,135 0,710-1,027 0,725-1,022 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,050 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 673 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 703 700 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,775 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,785 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,965-1,970 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,985-1,990 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,995-2,000 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,180 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.