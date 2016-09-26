Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,41,000-0,42,000 versus 0,46,000-0,47,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,710-1,050 08,000 0,710-1,018 Gondal 12,000 719-1,065 09,000 725-1,086 Jasdan 0,400 675-1,034 0,500 690-1,041 Jamnagar 01,000 721-1,060 01,000 750-1,070 Junagadh 04,500 700-1,048 02,500 701-1,065 Keshod 01,500 716-1,070 01,500 710-1,092 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,810-1,050 0,860-1,118 0,735-1,040 0,710-1,027 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,140 1,200-1,447 1,240-1,500 Sesame (Black) 0,200 1,985-2,340 1,850-2,222 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,675-0,719 0,681-0,726 Rapeseeds 005 720-780 750-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 665 673 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 695 703 1,090-1,095 1,105-1,110 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,955-1,960 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,170 2,180 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,050-1,055 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed