Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,46,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,775-1,134 10,500 0,710-1,050 Gondal 12,500 750-1,113 12,000 719-1,065 Jasdan 0,500 690-1,040 0,400 675-1,034 Jamnagar 01,500 735-1,090 01,000 721-1,060 Junagadh 05,000 705-1,075 04,500 700-1,048 Keshod 01,500 725-1,093 01,500 716-1,070 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,890-1,134 0,810-1,050 0,775-1,031 0,735-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,220-1,445 1,200-1,447 Sesame (Black) 0,250 1,975-2,325 1,985-2,340 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,245 0,681-0,725 0,675-0,719 Rapeseeds 010 700-750 720-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,215 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 667 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 697 700 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,780 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,925-1,930 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,945-1,950 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,955-1,960 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,160 2,170 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed