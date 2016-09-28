Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 28 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,870-1,228 0,890-1,134 0,735-1,034 0,775-1,031 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,200 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 695 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,895-1,900 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,915-1,920 1,945-1,950 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,925-1,930 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.