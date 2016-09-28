Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 28
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,870-1,228 0,890-1,134 0,735-1,034 0,775-1,031
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,200 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 660 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 690 695 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,895-1,900 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,915-1,920 1,945-1,950
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,925-1,930 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.