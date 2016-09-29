Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,715-1,327 07,500 0,775-1,228
Gondal 12,500 785-1,243 11,500 788-1,172
Jasdan 0,500 710-1,105 0,600 700-1,080
Jamnagar 02,000 765-1,175 02,000 744-1,146
Junagadh 06,000 733-1,119 06,000 715-1,093
Keshod 02,000 770-1,171 01,500 733-1,115
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,875-1,327 0,870-1,228 0,715-1,050 0,735-1,034
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,840 1,200-1,440 1,205-1,430
Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,022-2,300 2,036-2,315
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,315 0,651-0,700 0,671-0,711
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 690 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,905-1,910 1,915-1,920
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,915-1,920 1,925-1,930
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed