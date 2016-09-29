Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,715-1,327 07,500 0,775-1,228 Gondal 12,500 785-1,243 11,500 788-1,172 Jasdan 0,500 710-1,105 0,600 700-1,080 Jamnagar 02,000 765-1,175 02,000 744-1,146 Junagadh 06,000 733-1,119 06,000 715-1,093 Keshod 02,000 770-1,171 01,500 733-1,115 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,875-1,327 0,870-1,228 0,715-1,050 0,735-1,034 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,840 1,200-1,440 1,205-1,430 Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,022-2,300 2,036-2,315 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,315 0,651-0,700 0,671-0,711 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,160 1,175 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 658 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 688 690 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,885-1,890 1,895-1,900 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,905-1,910 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,915-1,920 1,925-1,930 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed