Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,735-1,160 08,000 0,715-1,327 Gondal 12,000 751-1,200 12,500 785-1,243 Jasdan 0,600 715-1,123 0,500 710-1,105 Jamnagar 01,500 744-1,165 02,000 765-1,175 Junagadh 07,000 745-1,100 06,000 733-1,119 Keshod 02,000 722-1,143 02,000 770-1,171 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,875-1,327 0,735-1,052 0,715-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,140 1,090-1,228 1,200-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-2,361 2,022-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,651-0,696 0,651-0,700 Rapeseeds 005 700-750 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,160 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,910-1,915 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,920-1,925 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed