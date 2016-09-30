BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,735-1,160 08,000 0,715-1,327 Gondal 12,000 751-1,200 12,500 785-1,243 Jasdan 0,600 715-1,123 0,500 710-1,105 Jamnagar 01,500 744-1,165 02,000 765-1,175 Junagadh 07,000 745-1,100 06,000 733-1,119 Keshod 02,000 722-1,143 02,000 770-1,171 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,875-1,327 0,735-1,052 0,715-1,050 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,140 1,090-1,228 1,200-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,100-2,361 2,022-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,335 0,651-0,696 0,651-0,700 Rapeseeds 005 700-750 700-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,160 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,890-1,895 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,910-1,915 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,920-1,925 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)