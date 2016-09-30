Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-September 30 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,840-1,160 0,875-1,327 0,735-1,052 0,715-1,228 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,160 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 690 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,895-1,900 1,885-1,890 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,915-1,920 1,905-1,910 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,925-1,930 1,915-1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.